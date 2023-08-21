Indore: Man, Nephew Killed In Road Accident

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his nephew who were on a motorcycle were killed in a road accident in the Khudel area, police said on Sunday. The police are trying to identify the errant vehicle to arrest the driver.

ASI Shersingh Bhuria from Khudel police station informed Free Press that the deceased have been identified as Kamal Kamble, 25, a resident of Kandiya village, Udainagar, Dewas district and his nephew (sister’s son) Sanjay, 19, a resident of Devjhiri village in Udainagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they came to the city for some work and were returning home when their bike was hit by a vehicle in the Khudel area. Passersby found them lying on the road and informed the police. They were taken to a nearby hospital but it was too late. Police informed their family members. Police believed that they were hit by a four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. Police are gathering more information about the accident from villagers living nearby.

Two From Rajasthan Held With 10 Firearms, 2 Live Cartridges

Two men from Rajasthan were arrested while they were carrying illegal firearms, an officer said on Sunday.

They had come to Dhar district to buy firearms and were taking them back to Rajasthan for sale. Police seized 10 firearms and two live cartridges from them, and an investigation is on to know about the arms suppliers.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, information was received that some people were carrying firearms from Dhar to Rajasthan and they would pass through the city. The police team managed to catch two men near Gangwal bus stand. The accused have been identified as Wahid Khan of Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Ravi Meena of Madhopur in Rajasthan.

The accused did not reveal the name of the seller or maker of the firearms. Police said that the man who supplied them with the arms would also be arrested soon. Wahid was earlier booked twice for his involvement in criminal cases.

The accused have been booked under section 25 (1) (a), 27 of Arms Act.

