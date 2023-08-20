Bhopal: Amit Shah Releases Shivraj Govt's 20 Year 'Report Card' Says, 'We Made A Sickly State The Most Developed'

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah released the Madhya Pradesh government's "report card" in Bhopal on Sunday. In his fourth visit in less than two months, the home minister presented the report card of 20 years (2003-2023) of Shivraj government and said that the BJP government tried to take a ‘sick state’ (bimaru rajya) to the most developed state of the country.

The report card which is a 32 page book was released at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center. Shah started his speech by calling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extremely hardworking.

Launches Garib Kalyan Maha Abhiyan

Shah also launched the 'Garib Kalyan Maha Abhiyan'. Under this campaign, the BJP is aiming to bring forward those 1.36 crore people of MP who have come out of poverty line in the report of NITI Aayog between 2019-21 as compared to 2015-16 and present them as brands.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Working Committee Meet in Gwalior

After Bhopal, Shah will go to Gwalior for the BJP State Working Committee meeting. From here we will start a membership drive called ‘MP ke man me Modi’ (Modi in MP's mind).

This will be the last meeting of the state working committee before MP goes to polls.

Around 1,500 office-bearers have been called to the meeting where the party is expected to come out with its final plan for the polls. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is also present at the venue.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)