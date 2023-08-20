MP: Amit Shah Reaches Bhopal; To Address Executive Committee Meeting In Gwalior Today | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of home affairs of India Amit Shah has arrived in Bhopal. He was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

From Bhopal the two BJP politicians will head to Gwalior. The minister is in the state to attend a meeting of Bhartiya Janta Party’s state executive committee.

Gwalior All Set To Welcome Home Minister

At present, many ministers, legislators and party officials including Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are present at Atal auditorium of Jiwaji University to attend the meeting.

