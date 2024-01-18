 Indore: Man Held For Stealing ₹2.5 Lakh Gold Ornaments, Docs From Scooter's Dickey
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh and some documents from the scooter’s dickey of a property dealer in the Sanyogitaganj area, police said on Wednesday. Some documents were recovered from him and the accused is being questioned further.  

According to Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari, property dealer Dilip Pariyani lodged a complaint that he had gone to Dawa Bazar for some work and parked his scooter in the parking lot.

When he came out from Dawa Bazar and checked the scooter’s dickey, he found his documents of three colonies and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh missing from the dickey. He searched the valuables and documents in the area after which he reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

After registering a case, police examined the CCTVs of the area and managed to detain a person. The documents were recovered from him and the police are questioning him for the ornaments. It is said that the accused is also a property dealer and works with the complainant. The police are questioning him.

