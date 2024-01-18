Indore: Pran Prathistha Of Ram Temple Steals Youth Festival’s Spotlight 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya took centre stage on Day-I of the inter-district youth festival, which was inaugurated at the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday.

The three-day festival got a rousing start in the presence of vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and registrar Ajay Verma. Around 500 students from eight districts under the wings of DAVV are participating in the festival comprising 22 competitions.

The university had given the theme of Lord Ram to the Rangoli enthusiasts who showcased widely varied interpretations with some designs mirroring the grandeur of the Ram Temple, while others opted for timeless depictions of Ram and Sita.

The on-the-spot painting competition centred around the theme of Art and Culture, provided a platform for students to showcase their interpretations of the Ayodhya Ram Temple and Lord Ram.

“Given the much-talked Pran Prathistha ceremony, many participants had anticipated that Lord Ram could be the theme of Rangoli and painting competitions. It could be made out from their designs which appeared to have taken shape after much beforehand practice,” said Dr LK Tripathi, dean student welfare at DAVV.

The competitions ranging from group dance to solo singing, quiz, and debate, will continue till January 20. Tripathi said that students selected would compete for a spot in the state-level university team.