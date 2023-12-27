 Indore: Man From Rajgarh Held For Stealing Ornaments From Wedding Function   
Bag containing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh recovered from him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 02:28 AM IST
Indore: Man From Rajgarh Held For Stealing Ornaments From Wedding Function    | FP Photo

Indore (Madhay Pradesh): A man from Rajgarh was arrested on Tuesday for stealing a bag containing gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a marriage function. The accused is being questioned for other incidents. 

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh was stolen during a marriage function in Sangam Pride marriage garden on Bypass Road a few days ago. A case under the relevant section was registered and a team was constituted by the senior officers to trace the accused. 

The police started an investigation and got some clues about the accused. He was later arrested from his village Kadiya Sasi in Rajgarh district. The bag containing the jewellery was recovered from the accused.    

The accused has been identified as Ritesh Singh. A gold necklace and other ornaments were recovered from him. Police said that the accused used to visit marriage functions posing as a guest and used to steal valuables as soon as he got a chance.   

