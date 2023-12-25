Indore: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Long-Pending Dues Of Hukumchand Mill Labourers, 4800 Families Benefited (WATCH)

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released the long pending dues of the labourers of Hukumchand Mill in Indore on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the process virtually, following which Chief Minister Yadav handed over the cheque to the beneficiaries.

Notably, the dues of the workers were pending since 32 years. About 4800 workers of the mill will get their share in 15 to 30 days. A total of Rs 464 crore is to be paid. Out of this, Rs 218 crore will be directly transferred in the accounts of about 4800 labourers. The remaining amount is included in other liabilities of the mill.

The event began with Kanya Puja. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the program virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It is a matter of satisfaction for me that my first public program in Madhya Pradesh under the new Chief Minister and new government is for the labour brothers and sisters. The new team of MP will achieve new achievements in the coming days. I believe.”

He, while virtually joining the program ‘'Mazdooron Ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit' in Indore, said, “For me, four castes are the biggest in the country which are poor, youth, women and my farmer brothers. Serving the poor and respecting the deprived is our priority.”

CM Mohan Yadav said, “Wherever Kailash ji is made to stand, victory is certain there.” The Chief Minister apologised for taking the name of former minister Usha Thakur later. He said, “Sorry sister, the coordination in the order has gone a little wrong.”

He said, “I am the son of a labourer, that is why I understand the pain of the labourers.”

MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Today is an important day in the history of Indore and especially for the labourers. You have given 9 out of 9 assembly seats in Indore. Seeing the map of Indore after 5 years. Indore will be among the good cities of the world. This is a promise.”

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, “The Prime Minister has said that the Olympics will be held in India soon. CM is requested to hold an Olympic Games in Indore also. A wrestling ground of Olympic standard and training academy should be prepared here before the Olympics.”