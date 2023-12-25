Indore: 6.75% Rise In Power Supply In Malwa-Nimar

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has so far distributed 2,152 crore units of electricity during the ongoing financial year, which is about 6.75 percent more than the same period last year.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that in the previous year, 2,015 crore units of electricity was supplied from April 1 to December 24 in the evening.

During the same period this year, 2,152 crore units have been supplied till Sunday evening.

Tomar said that a maximum of 585 crore units were distributed in Indore city and Indore rural circle, which is about 7 percent more than the corresponding period last year.

Along with Indore, 5 to 8 percent more electricity has been supplied in Dhar, Dewas, Khargone and Ujjain districts in the same period as compared to previous years.

Tomar said that a nodal officer is deployed in every district for the supply, while at the company level, the executive director level officers do daily supervision.

Tomar said that due to Rabi season and maximum irrigation work in rural areas, the electricity demand of the company has been registering at 7,000 MW or above for the last several days. At present the daily supply is 11.50 to 12 crore units.