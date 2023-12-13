Indore: Man Consumes Poison, Dies

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died after consuming some poisonous substance at his place in Lasudia police station on Tuesday. He consumed poison on Monday and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday. The actual reason behind the extreme step could not be established as no suicide note was recovered from spot. It is believed that he committed suicide due to a debt of around Rs 2 lakh.

The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ajay Rathore, a resident of Scheme no 78. The police handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

Youth from Guna held for murder

A youth from Guna was caught in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was recovered from her rented house in the Raoji Bazar area a couple of days ago. It is said that the accused tried to made physical relation with her and when she objected, the accused stabbed her neck with a pair of scissors in Jabran Colony two days ago.

According to the police, the accused named Pravin Dhakad was detained from Guna. He was allegedly involved in the murder case of girl named Nikita Prajapati in Jabran Colony. On the basis of the CCTV footage, the accused was identified and later he was detained by the police. He is being questioned further.