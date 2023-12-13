Indore: No Headway In Startup Park, Convention Centre Projects  

Indore Development Authority | Nayi Duniya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two ambitious projects of IDA have been stuck at the proposal stage for the past many months. The two projects, a convention centre with a seating capacity of 10,000 people and a Startup Park that were proposed to be developed on the Super Corridor are stuck over permission issues.

The proposal to increase the height of Startup Park is pending at the government level, while the land use file of the convention centre has been returned by the government citing an order of the Supreme Court. During the Pravasi Bharatiya Conference held in January this year, the need for a large convention centre with modern facilities was badly felt.

At that time, due to overcrowding at the Brilliant Convention Centre, many guests had to remain outside the hall. The then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that a convention centre with a seating capacity of 10,000 would be built and its responsibility was handed over to the Indore Development Authority (IDA).

The IDA earmarked the land for the centre but the government did not agree with the IDA's land use change proposal. The proposed Startup Park was envisioned as a 27-storey building and it was thought that the park would provide better opportunities to startups of the state.

A consulting agency has already made the design for the park. A proposal to increase the height of the park is stuck at the government level. Additionally both Metro and Forest Department are claiming this land. Due to this the work of this project worth more than Rs 500 crore has not progressed much.