Indore: Absconding Criminal Held From City  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the city crime branch arrested a notorious criminal, who was on the run in connection with four criminal cases in Rajgarh for a few months, police said on Tuesday.

The accused and his accomplices had also attacked the policemen when they reached on information of illicit liquor storage in huge quantity. According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, information was received that the accused, who was involved in four serious criminal cases in Rajgarh was hiding in the city.

After that the crime branch accompanied by Rajgarh police began a search for the accused and managed to nab him from the city. The accused has been identified as Durgesh Baneria, a resident of Kadia Sasi village in Rajgarh district.

He was on the run in four cases registered by Rajgarh police. He was booked under various sections including 307 of the IPC for attacking police personnel with stones, sharp-edged weapons and sticks when they reached his place on the information of illicit liquor storage in Boda village a few days ago. Durgesh was on the run in the case.

Many policemen received injuries in the attack. In Kadia Sasi village, the accused and his gang had attacked the sarpanch of the village over an argument a few days ago. Then, the accused had threatened other people not to come for intervention. A case under section 307, 294, 323, 506, 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused.

In Gulkhedi village in Rajgarh district, the police had recovered 50 boxes containing liquor from the accused place. A case was registered under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act. Since then, the accused had been on the run. The accused and his gang also attacked a person in Hukhedi village and they had threatened him of dire consequences. Further investigation is being conducted by Rajgarh police.