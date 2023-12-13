Indore: Man Dies In Bike-Vehicle Collision

Deceased Anandram Panchal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was killed after the bike he was riding was hit by a speeding vehicle in Lasudia police station area on Monday. The accident happened near Essar petrol pump around 7 pm when he was returning from work.

He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The driver fled from the scene after the incident. The police are investigating the case and taking statements of the deceased family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anandram Panchal, a resident of Kalindi Gold City. He was a carpenter and was returning from work. Anandram’s son Vipin said that the vehicle ran away over the head of Anandram. He has four children.

The police began a probe into the case and ar gathering information to know the circumstances under which the incident happened. The police will examine CCTV footages near the spot to gather information about the vehicle and driver.

The police handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased. In another incident, a 40-year-old man was killed and his friend injured after his bike was hit by a truck in Sanwer area on Monday.

The man was identified as Bunty and his friend as Lakhan. They were returning from Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. The police began an investigation and sent the body for autopsy.