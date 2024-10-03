 Indore: Man Caught With MD Drug Worth ₹2 Lakhs
Indore: Man Caught With MD Drug Worth ₹2 Lakhs

Police caught him and recovered over 17 grams of MD drugs from him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested while carrying MD drug worth Rs 2 lakh in the Vijay Nagar area. He is being questioned for his source of drugs. Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel said that a team was constituted under Operation Prahar, an initiative of police against the drugs peddlers.

Acting on a tip-off, the team reached behind Hotel Sayaji and spotted a man, who was on a scooter and tried to flee from there. Police caught him and recovered over 17 grams of MD drugs from him. The value of the seized drug is Rs 2 lakh in the international market.

The accused was identified as Rajaram Lodhi, a resident of Gauri Nagar area of the city. He was booked under section 8/22 of the NDPS act and further investigation is on into the case.      

Two men caught while carrying ganja on bike

Police caught two men while they were carrying cannabis illegally on a bike in the Lasudia area. According to DCP Abhinay Vishwakarma, in the drive against the drugs peddlers/suppliers in the city, a team headed by Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni, who was patrolling the area, caught two men on a bike.

During a search, 1.8 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from them. The accused were identified as Navin and Ghanshyam, residents of Kshipra area. They allegedly informed that they had come to the city to supply the ganja to a person.

Other people involved in the crime are being searched by the police. The bike used in the crime was also seized from them.

