Indore: Man Booked For Hitting Wife With Hammer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bhagirathpura was booked by Banganga police for hitting his wife with a hammer on Friday night.

According to police, one Praveen Suryavanshi lodged a complaint with Banganga police station stating that his father Sunil abused his mother Vandana as he wanted to collect house rent. His mother sought money for domestic use, he started arguing with her.

In a fit of rage, Sunil hit Vandana on head with a hammer. She suffered serious injuries and started bleeding. The police registered a case against Sunil under sections 307, 294 and 506 of the IPC and started investigation.

Chandan Nagar police registered a case against a man for stabbing a teenager boy at Rani Palace in Geeta Nagar on Friday evening.

According to police, Alfez (18) of Rani Palace lodged a complaint with Chandan Nagar police station stating that he was standing near a shop and saw accused Amjad alias Chotu beating a boy.

Aflez tried to rescue the boy but was abused by Amjad. Later, Amjad stabbed him twice with a knife. The police registered a case against the accused Amjad under sections 308, 323, 294 and 506 of the IPC and initiated a probe.