MP: Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault By Relative In Dabra; Police Launch Investigation

Representational Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of sexual assault has emerged in the Dabra police station area of the district, where a young woman has alleged that she fell victim to sexual assault by her own relative. Following the complaint filed by the victim, the police have registered a case of sexual assault and initiated a search for the accused.

The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Indargarh in Datia district, had visited the house of her relative, Malkhan Parihar, in Dabra. Allegedly, he lured her, took her to a secluded place, and subjected her to sexual assault. The accused has also reportedly issued threats to harm the victim. Initially hesitant to approach the police, the young woman later confided in her family about the incident. After providing information to her relatives, she approached the police, mentioning continuous threats from the accused.

In response to the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case of sexual assault and have begun the search for the accused. The accused, Malkhan Parihar, is facing serious charges, including sexual assault and issuing threats to the victim's life. The victim's courageous step to report the crime and seek justice has prompted the authorities to take swift action against the alleged perpetrator. Further investigation is underway, and the police are committed to ensuring justice in this distressing case of sexual assault.