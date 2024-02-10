 MP: Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault By Relative In Dabra; Police Launch Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault By Relative In Dabra; Police Launch Investigation

MP: Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault By Relative In Dabra; Police Launch Investigation

The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Indargarh in Datia district, had visited the house of her relative, Malkhan Parihar, in Dabra.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of sexual assault has emerged in the Dabra police station area of the district, where a young woman has alleged that she fell victim to sexual assault by her own relative. Following the complaint filed by the victim, the police have registered a case of sexual assault and initiated a search for the accused.

The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Indargarh in Datia district, had visited the house of her relative, Malkhan Parihar, in Dabra. Allegedly, he lured her, took her to a secluded place, and subjected her to sexual assault. The accused has also reportedly issued threats to harm the victim. Initially hesitant to approach the police, the young woman later confided in her family about the incident. After providing information to her relatives, she approached the police, mentioning continuous threats from the accused.

In response to the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case of sexual assault and have begun the search for the accused. The accused, Malkhan Parihar, is facing serious charges, including sexual assault and issuing threats to the victim's life. The victim's courageous step to report the crime and seek justice has prompted the authorities to take swift action against the alleged perpetrator. Further investigation is underway, and the police are committed to ensuring justice in this distressing case of sexual assault.

Read Also
10 Chic Cafes In Indore For Your Surreal Valentine’s Date
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Minister Uday Pratap Singh Commits To Smooth Conduct Of Board Exams And Implementation Of NEP

MP: Minister Uday Pratap Singh Commits To Smooth Conduct Of Board Exams And Implementation Of NEP

MP: Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault By Relative In Dabra; Police Launch Investigation

MP: Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault By Relative In Dabra; Police Launch Investigation

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Further Dip As Rain & Winds Expected Over Next Four Days

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Further Dip As Rain & Winds Expected Over Next Four Days

MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Mandhbudhhi' Over His 'Modi Not OBC' Remark (WATCH)

MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Mandhbudhhi' Over His 'Modi Not OBC' Remark (WATCH)

Wanted By MP & Rajasthan Police, History-Sheeter Bantu Arrested From Dholpur Border; Carried Dozen...

Wanted By MP & Rajasthan Police, History-Sheeter Bantu Arrested From Dholpur Border; Carried Dozen...