 Indore: Man bludgeons father to death after being denied pocket money
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man bludgeons father to death after being denied pocket money

Indore: Man bludgeons father to death after being denied pocket money

Babu Choudhary (50), a farmer, was found dead on a field in Depalpur area on the night of June 15

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death after the latter refused to give him Rs 2,000 as pocket money in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday.

Babu Choudhary (50), a farmer, was found dead on a field in Depalpur area on the night of June 15, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal said.

Based on a probe and evidence collected from the scene of crime, the police have arrested the victim's son Sohan, she said.

Read Also
Indore: Khajrana Ganesh Temple Invited To International Temple Conference
article-image

The accused is addicted to drugs and used to help his father in their farm, the official said.

"Sohan had asked his father for Rs 2,000 as pocket money on the night of June 15, but the latter categorically refused. Angered by this, Sohan picked up a stone from the field and attacked the victim, crushing his head," Vasal said.

A detailed investigation is being conducted in the case, she said.

Read Also
Indore: Congress Burns Effigy Of 'Adipurush' Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir, Demands Ban On Movie
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Once a worker, now an intruder: How tribals lost the 'plot' in Burhanpur

Once a worker, now an intruder: How tribals lost the 'plot' in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Saints Stage Protest Following Assault On Swami Bodhanand

Madhya Pradesh: Saints Stage Protest Following Assault On Swami Bodhanand

Indore: Man bludgeons father to death after being denied pocket money

Indore: Man bludgeons father to death after being denied pocket money

Madhya Pradesh's Most Wanted Smuggler Kamal Singh Rana Held From Shirdi, His 4 Aides Nabbed In...

Madhya Pradesh's Most Wanted Smuggler Kamal Singh Rana Held From Shirdi, His 4 Aides Nabbed In...

Indore: Congress Burns Effigy Of 'Adipurush' Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir, Demands Ban On Movie

Indore: Congress Burns Effigy Of 'Adipurush' Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir, Demands Ban On Movie