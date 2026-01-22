 Indore News: Azad Nagar GTS In-Charge Removed Over Lapses In Maintaining Cleanliness
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Azad Nagar Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) in-charge Mahesh Maroth was removed on Tuesday after municipal corporation commissioner Kshitij Singhal found lapses in cleanliness there.

The commissioner conducted an early morning inspection of the GTS around 7 am. Senior officials including additional commissioner Prakhar Singh, health officer Vivek Gangarade and other concerned department officials, were present during the inspection.

Expressing strong displeasure over the negligence, Singhal reprimanded GTS in-charge Mahesh Maroth and directed the concerned officials to remove him from his responsibilities at the Azad Nagar GTS.

The commissioner also ordered the immediate removal of green waste from the premises and instructed officials to ensure regular and adequate cleanliness at the site. Strict directions were issued to prevent such lapses in the future.

Following the GTS inspection, the Commissioner also inspected the water tank located in the Musakhedi area. During the visit, he reviewed the actions being taken to resolve complaints related to contaminated water supply and non-availability of water in the area.

Singhal directed the concerned officials to continuously monitor the situation and ensure prompt resolution of public complaints related to water supply.

