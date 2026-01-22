 Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme
Smart meter installation is progressing rapidly in the Malwa–Nimar region. So far, more than 14.70 lakh smart meters have been installed. In Ratlam city, smart meters have been installed at 91,000 out of 95,000 consumer connections. Indore city leads the region with 6.17 lakh smart meters already in place.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smart metering and the Time of Day (TOD) tariff system are helping electricity consumers across the Malwa–Nimar region save significantly on their power bills. In the past one month alone, consumers received a net benefit of about Rs 7 crore under the TOD scheme, which encourages electricity usage during daytime solar energy hours.

The state government offers TOD rebates to promote power consumption between 9 am and 5 pm, when solar energy generation is at its peak, while higher charges are applied for electricity used during evening and night hours. This initiative aims to support environmental conservation and better energy management.

According to official data, over the last billing month, more than 13 lakh consumers with smart meters recorded TOD factors. Of these, rebates worth over Rs 12 crore were credited to consumers for daytime electricity usage. At the same time, Rs 5.87 crore was collected as additional charges for power consumed during evening and night hours. As a result, consumers received an average net benefit of Rs 6.98 crore in TOD differential rebates.

Officials say the growing adoption of smart meters is not only helping consumers reduce their electricity bills but is also encouraging efficient energy use aligned with renewable power generation.

