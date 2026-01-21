MP News: Unauthorised Shrine Inside Railway Quarter Razed In Ratlam | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘mazaar’ (shrine) constructed illegally inside a railway quarter was demolished in Laxmanpura P&T Colony in Ratlam on Wednesday, officials said.

The structure was razed during a joint operation by the railways, the district administration and police. A JCB machine was used to raze the unauthorised structure and level the ground. Railway authorities also seized the tin sheets and fencing used to enclose the area.

According to officials, the railway quarters in the Laxmanpura P&T Colony were several decades old and an unidentified person had reportedly recently constructed a shrine inside one of the quarters.

Subsequently, a tin shed and fencing were installed around it, giving the structure a permanent appearance, they added.

When railway authorities came to know about the illegal construction two days ago, they informed the district administration. Consequently, a coordinated operation was carried out on Wednesday morning, said officials.

Officials from the district administration, railways, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police were present to ensure smooth execution of the operation and maintain law and order.

GRP SHO Motiram Chaudhary said that the action was taken due to the construction of an unauthorised structure on railway land.

Additional collector Dr Shalini Srivastava said the administration was alert to prevent any disturbance.

ASP Rakesh Khakha said that the GRP had informed them that an illegal

encroachment had been made in the railway area and was given the form of a religious place. “An investigation by the railway authorities is currently underway,” he added.

Senior administrative, police and railway officials remained on site throughout the operation.