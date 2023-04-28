 Indore: LoP questions Rs 7400 crore IMC budget when civic body's income is mere Rs 2k crore
Indore: LoP questions Rs 7400 crore IMC budget when civic body's income is mere Rs 2k crore

LoP alleged police inaction against the petrol pump operator who waved his pistol to cleaning staff and threatened to kill them over a petty issue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
LoP Chintu Chouksey |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As corporators met to discuss Indore Municipal Corporation's budget on Friday, Leader of Opposition Chintu Chouksey questioned the Mayor for presenting Rs 7473 crore budget when the civic body's total income is mere Rs 2000 crore including government grants.

"From where will Rs 7473 crore be arranged, when the Municipal Corporation's total income is only Rs 2000 crore including grants by both--central government and state government," he said.

He further alleged police inaction against the petrol pump operator who waved his pistol to cleaning staff and threatened to kill them over a petty issue.

Citing Beleshwar Temple tragedy which claimed 36 lives, the LoP said that the IMC action did not last for more than three dayswhen publis ws expecting a massive drive to ensure no such incident is repeated. He said that all water bodies including the ill-fated bwadi at Patel Nagar should be rejuvenated

LoP Chouksey further said that Rs 21000 should be given to students interning under 'Internship with Mayor programme.'

BJP corporator Lal Bahadur questioned Speaker Munna Lal Yadav as to why corporators were not allowed to speak in the House when the latter asked Mayor-in-Council Ashwini Shukla to keep his view on budget.

Lal Bahadur said he is a three time corporator but never gets a chance to speak. "People in my ward are being supplied contaminated water, there is no proper drainage system," he complained.

chance to raise issues faced by his ward people who get contaminated water and does not have proper drainage system.

Congress corporators hailed Lal Bahadur for "speaking the truth". Countering this, Mayor-in-Council Shukla said that BJP has a democratic system and Lal Bahadur's statement is a proof.

