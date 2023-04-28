 IMC Budget: LoP climbs speaker's dais, Mayor-in-council, BJP hold proceedings until apology
IMC Budget: LoP climbs speaker's dais, Mayor-in-council, BJP hold proceedings until apology

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition Chintu Chouske had climbed onto the dias of the speaker after the latter had called proceedings closed and National Anthem was about to begin. He stood beside the speaker till the anthem got over.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Civic body meets to discuss Indore budget |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the Indore Municipal Corporation met on Friday to discuss budget 2023-23, BJP corporators created din in the House seeking apology from leader of opposition Chintu Choukse for reaching onto the dais of Speaker Munna Lal Yadav.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition Chintu Chouske had climbed onto the dias of the speaker after the latter had called proceedings closed and national anthem was about to begin. He stood beside the speaker till the anthem got over.

article-image

On Friday when the proceedings started , Mayor-in-Council Jitu Yadav sought apology from Choukse for his act on Thursday.

BJP corporators rose up and sought apology from the LoP saying that the proceedings will go forward only after he apologised.

As the proceedings could not be carried out, the LoP apologised hor his move.

article-image

