 Indore: Lok Sabha Member Enquires On Use Of Puppy As A Leopard Bait 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following a complaint by animal activist from People for Animals (PFA) Priyanshu Jain, Anushka Chowdhary from official email of Maneka Gandhi wrote, "I have spoken to the DFO Chouhan and he claims that there was no puppy and the cage was broken by the leopard."

She added excerpts from conversation with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ramesh Gupta as well. "He (Gupta) has assured me that he will look into this matter," Chowdhury said.

Further, taking an action and suggesting forest department to avoid the use of alive animals at all, Chowdhury said, "PFA Wardha team is an expert at trapping large wild animals for rescue and rehabilitation." 

Further the team has suggested the use of audio recording of dog/goat to trap the leopard and has instructed to avoid use of alive animals as bait. The same will be conveyed to DFO. 

The complaint had said... 

"We have a news cutting in which DFO Solanki has used live puppy to catch leopard. The forest team had tied the puppy in the cage and placed in Mhow Army war college as a bait to catch the leopard. This is totally illegal and unacceptable and also offence under prevention to cruelty against animal act 1960- section 11."

