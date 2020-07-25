Indore: Local politicians in 'anxious' mode as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests corona positive

Indore: With chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan testing corona positive, there is grave danger hovering over the politically active people and officials of the district that directly or indirectly they too might have been exposed to coronavirus, so they are now scrambling to take cover.
The danger became palpable when state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that he was corona positive and advised all those who had come in contact with him to self-quarantine themselves.
Not only the CM, family members of Indore MP Shankar Lalwani also tested positive on Saturday, adding to the fear.
According to information, at least four top BJP leaders of Indore districts had met CM Chouhan on July 21 - water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, tourism, culture minister Usha Thakur, ex-mayor & MLA (Indore 4) Malini Gaur and BJP's district president Rajesh Sonkar. And it is, of course, difficult to say how many people these politicians have met in the course of the last three to four days. Shankar Lalwani, whose family members have tested positive has also been active and takes part in several functions every day.
Soon after the CM's announcement, Usha Thakur, Malini Gaud and Rajesh Sonkar have self-quarantined themselves. However, Silawat, who is going to contest polls from Sanwer has not quarantined himself, but said that he is under constant medical supervision and will take necessary steps the moment he has any symptoms of coronavirus. Silawat is canvassing in Sanwer and is perforce meeting numerous people every day.
However, if any of these four leaders turn out to be corona positive, it might cause further alarm in the political and official circles. Earlier this week, Malini Gaur attended a crisis management meeting at Residency which was attended by many dignitaries and officials of various departments. Similarly, minister Usha Thakur attended a few programmes in her constituency area. Minister Silawat also took out out rallies in Sanwer. However, Rajesh Sonkar self-quarantined himself after July 22 because he met cabinet minister Arvind Bhadoriya whose report came positive on July 22.
Lalwani's brother Kamal, his wife test positive
After MP Lalwani's brother and his brother's wife were reportedly found COVID-19 positive there was tension among the people who had met him in the last few days. Also, four days ago, Lalwani went to Delhi to attend a meeting in Parliament where he met union health minister Harsh Vardhan and other politicians. Also, he attended a few programmes in the city on Saturday till he came to know about the reports of his family members of being COVID-19 positive. He announced through twitter that he has now gone into self-isolation for a couple of days and is getting all his family and relatives tested.