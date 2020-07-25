Indore: Local politicians in 'anxious' mode as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests corona positive

Indore: With chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan testing corona positive, there is grave danger hovering over the politically active people and officials of the district that directly or indirectly they too might have been exposed to coronavirus, so they are now scrambling to take cover.

The danger became palpable when state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that he was corona positive and advised all those who had come in contact with him to self-quarantine themselves.

Not only the CM, family members of Indore MP Shankar Lalwani also tested positive on Saturday, adding to the fear.

According to information, at least four top BJP leaders of Indore districts had met CM Chouhan on July 21 - water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, tourism, culture minister Usha Thakur, ex-mayor & MLA (Indore 4) Malini Gaur and BJP's district president Rajesh Sonkar. And it is, of course, difficult to say how many people these politicians have met in the course of the last three to four days. Shankar Lalwani, whose family members have tested positive has also been active and takes part in several functions every day.