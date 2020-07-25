Get well soon Mamaji: BJP leaders, others wish Shivraj Singh Chouhan a speedy recovery from COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I was having COVID-19 symptoms. After the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my friends that whoever has come in contact with me, should get their corona test done. Those who came in close contact with me should quarantine," he said in a tweet. The 61-year-old chief minister said he is following all guidelines and has quarantined himself as per the advice of doctor. He also appealed to people of the state to be careful.