Bhopal: I'm completely healthy, says Shivraj after getting admitted at COVID hospital

Chouhan later put out another tweet in which he said that he will continue working from the hospital during the period and also urged people to keep wearing masks, maintain social distancing and follow all other COVID-19 guidelines for ensuring their safety.

Earlier in the day several leaders cutting across party lines had wished Chouhan a speedy recovery from the disease.

The 61-year-old chief minister said he is following all guidelines and has quarantined himself as per the advice of the doctors. He also appealed to people of the state to be careful.

"I made all possible effort to avoid corona but people used to meet me for various issues," said Chouhan in a series of tweets.

The Chief Minister stated he has been reviewing the coronavirus situation every evening since March 25. "I will now try to review the Corona situation through video conferencing as possible," he said.

According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 7,553 active cases of coronavirus with 17,866 cured and discharged patients and 791 deaths.