Indore: Karni Sena members booked for creating ruckus at Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's concert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have booked two members of Karni Sena for protesting and creating ruckus during Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's concert organised in Hotel Jardin Indore on March 17.

On the complaint of the security guard of the hotel, Laxmi Narayan, the police registered a case against Karni Sena’s district president and several other members. On March 18, the police booked Digvijay Singh and Raj Singh under sections 451, 294, 506, 427 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

According to the information, the permission for the concert was given by Vijay Nagar, Superintendent of Police.

Members of Karni Sena hijacked the show

Several members of the Karni Sena reportedly hijacked the concert, which was held on Friday, and stormed on stage, asking people to not attend MC Stan's shows.

They also accused the rapper of polluting young minds by making abusive songs.

A video from the concert has gone viral on the internet in which Karni Sena protesters can be seen up on the stage asking people to boycott MC Stan.

They stated that the rapper makes abusive songs and performs them in public which pollutes the minds of the youth in the country.

Not just that, but a member also threatened to slap MC Stan if he gets his hands on him.

The Karni Sena members also chanted "Jai Shri Ram' and threatened to harm the rapper by visiting the hotel where was staying for the night.