Watch: MC Stan stops Hyderabad concert midway to help fans who fell down, says 'aaram se bhai, meko bhej denge police'

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who announced his India Tour a few days back, recently performed in Hyderabad. Several videos of Stan's concert is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

However, in one of the now-viral videos, the rapper is seen stopping his performance midway.

MC Stan pauses his concert to help fans

Stan paused for a brief period of time as one of the fans fell and got hurt during the concert. In the video, the rapper could be seen requesting the fans to take it easy.

"Aaram se bhai. Vaha koi toh gir gaya hai. Aisa mat karo yaar. Apne ko bahot pyaar hai. Mujhe show pura karna hai. Meko bhej denge bhai police vale, bandh kar denge show. Apne ko pura karna hai kaayde se," he is heard saying on stage.

"Bhai tumlog theek hai kya?" he then asked and continued his performance.

However, he had to reportedly end the show midway as his fans went out of control with excitement. It is also said that a fan threw a water bottle at him during his performance. The concert was attended by over 15,000 fans.

"Stan became mature after bigg boss agar ye BB ke pahle wala stan hota to us bande ko gaali waali dede ta jisne bottle feka tha stage pe," a Reddit user commented on the video.

"He performed almost all songs 1hr 30min+ hyderabad people were crazy, sucks he couldn't finish it.. great move to end the show nahi tho stampede/travis scott wala scene hota.. organizers couldn't event afford proper security people can easily jump over barricades from general to fan zone," commented another user.

Another comment read, "Bro bas ek bottle feki thi aur wo bhi stage PE wo fans the haters nahi khusi me pagal ho Gaye the tumhe to pata hi ho hoga na ki heyderabad me me kitne fans hai stan ke crazy hain Mumbai and Pune se bhi pichli baar bhi gate tute the aur is baar bhi tute."

Several users also praised Stan for staying calm and not losing his cool.

About MC Stan

Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan is an Indian rapper, credited for reintroducing trap and mumble rap of hip-hop in the modern rapping scenario.

He was one of the first contestants to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' and eventually, he emerged to be the winner of the popular reality show.

He has some of the most popular raps to his credit, including 'Basti Ka Hasti', 'Khuja Mat', 'Ek Din Pyaar', and 'Insaan' among others.