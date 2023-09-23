Indore (WATCH): Kamal Nath Loses Cool, Lashes Out At Media Persons During Matang Samaj Event; Congress Leaders Rush For Damage Control

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath lost his cool and allegedly lashed out at media persons during an event of Matang Samaj in Indore on Saturday. He accused the journalists of creating disturbance in the event. The video has gone viral on the social media.

The video shows the security personnel deployed at the venue pushed away the media persons. Further, in the video, it is seen that Congress leaders later tried to pacify the angry journalists outside the venue.

Notably, the Matang community also know as Mang community are mostly believed to be associated with professions such as rope making, broom making, musicians, cattle castration and leather curing. In some states like Maharashtra they were considered as untouchables.

BJP National Geneal Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the incident, calling Kamal Nath as "Ghamandi Nathi".

