 Indore: Jain Community Takes To Street Over Illegal Construction At Gomatgiri, File Plaint Against Gurjars
Anand ShivreUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Females From Jain community demonstrating protest in front of Gandhi Nagar police station | Anand Shivhare

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Jain community, on Wednesday, lodged a complaint in Ghandhi Nagar police station against city’s Gurjar community over alleged illegal construction on Gomatgiri-- a holy place of Digambara sect of Jains. 

Gandhi Nagar police, acting upon the complaint, stopped the construction immediately. 

According to information, the Jain community sat on strike at Gandhi Nagar police station.

Jains Accuse Gurjars Of Intentional Invoking During Paryushan Festival

Expressing their anger in front of ACP Rubina Rizwan and SDM Ajay Shukla, they demanded the immediate arrest of Dalchand Gurjar and his associates who constructed the encroachment and immediate demolition of the encroachment.

They also complained that this act is a conspiracy, which is being hatched to spoil the Paryushan festival. 

Paryushan festival is the biggest ten Lakshan festivals of the non-violent Jain society. People from the community said that the society is being forced to come to the streets during the festival intentionally.

They have warned that the administration will be held responsible for any untoward situation.

