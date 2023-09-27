MP: 4 Killed, 2 Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Mandla | Photo: Representative Image

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and two others injured after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the National Highway-30 near Barkheda village, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, around 1 am, an official said.

"An SUV collided with a speeding truck, which was carrying iron rods and coming from the opposite direction," Bichhiya police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh Dhurve said.

Read Also MP: Kamal Nath Takes Jibe At BJP For Giving Tickets To MPs And Ministers

Six persons were travelling in the SUV, of whom four were killed on the spot while two others suffered injuries, he said.

Driver dead

Three women and the driver of the SUV died in the incident, Dhurve said, adding that the injured are being treated at the district hospital in Mandla.

Due to the impact of the collision, the truck also overturned. Its driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to trace him, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)