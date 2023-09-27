MP: Kamal Nath Takes Jibe At BJP For Giving Tickets To MPs And Ministers

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Wednesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over releasing the second list of candidates for forthcoming state assembly polls which includes four MPs (Member of Parliament) and three union ministers.

Nath wrote on X (formerly twitter), "The more decorative (Sajawati) candidates BJP is fielding, the more the public's anger is increasing." The Congress leader also mentioned the reasons for the increase of public's anger in his post on X. "The public is assuming that the ministry of the minister who will contest the elections, which is already inactive, will now become even more inactive, then how will the pending work of the public be done. Because of this anger is increasing. The parliamentary constituencies of the ruling MPs who contest the elections will be neglected, the public will suffer the consequences of it. Because of this anger is increasing," Nath wrote.

"These so-called big people will fight reluctantly under party pressure and if they lose, they will turn against the public, due to which the public will become victims of their neglect and oppression. Because of this anger is increasing. Even if one or two MPs of BJP win the election through manipulation and jugaad, then they will later resign from the post of MLA and contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which will lead to the expense of by-elections, which will be a waste of public tax. Because of this anger is increasing" Nath further added.

He also wrote, "Seeing the increasing in public's anger, most of the BJP leaders, officials, workers, members and supporters have gone underground and some good leaders dedicated to public service are looking for other options. This is the period of the biggest disintegration of the world's largest political organisation." Notably, the second list of 39 candidates of the BJP was announced on Monday hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal.

BJP fields union ministers

In the new list, BJP fielded Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Similarly, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas constituency.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively. Other notable candidates in the list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

Monika Batti from Amarwara

Besides, the BJP released its third list containing a single candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The party announced the list for the Schedule Tribe (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara district.

The BJP has fielded Monika Batti from the seat. She has recently joined BJP after leaving the Gondwana Gantantra Party.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

