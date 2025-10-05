MP News: Train Services Restored On Jammu-Udhampur Route, Relief For Gwalior Commuters

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After days of disruption caused by heavy rain and landslides, train movement between Jammu and Udhampur is finally returning to normal.

The railway department has cleared debris from the tracks and declared the route safe, allowing several important trains to resume operations.

According to officials, train number 12751 Nanded–Jammu Tawi Express will start running again from October 17, while train number 12752 Jammu Tawi–Nanded–Amritsar Express will restart from October 19. Similarly, the Pune–Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express (11077) and Jammu Tawi–Pune Jhelum Express (11078) will resume their regular services from October 17.

However, not all trains will operate as usual. The Durg–Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Express (20847) will terminate at Ambala station from October 15, and the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan–Durg Express (20848) will begin from Ambala from October 17, skipping the Ambala–Udhampur route.

Meanwhile, the Tirupati–Jammu Tawi Express (22705) and Jammu Tawi–Tirupati Express (22706), which were earlier cancelled till October 15, will remain suspended until further notice.

Railway officials have urged passengers to check the latest updates before starting their journey to avoid inconvenience.