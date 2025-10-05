MP News: Digvijaya Singh warns police to take action in Indore controversy or to face legal action | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has written a letter to chief minister Mohan Yadav complaining about the Indore police for not registering the case against anti-social elements who are spreading hatred in the society. Singh also wrote a letter to chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

In his letter, he stated that the son of MLA had instructed the shopkeepers to remove the Muslim workers from their shops. “Because of his statement, more than 200 youths had lost their livelihood,” he added.

He added that he had appeared into the police station and met ADCP Disesh Agarwal to know the status of the complaint.

According to information, he asked the CM to instruct the police to register the case against the accused who are spreading differences in the society. If the police fails to take action, he will file case in court.

Earlier, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had strongly criticised former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh’s visit to Sheetlamata Bazaar, stating that Singh deliberately attempted to disturb the city’s peaceful atmosphere.

While addressing the media, Bhargav said, “Digvijay Singh should be prosecuted for spreading animosity. His presence at the market was unnecessary and meant only to spoil harmony.”

[Story by Staff Reporter]