Indore is an important market, its connectivity is vital: JNPT chairman Sanjay Sethi

Indore: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) chairman Sanjay Sethi on Friday said several steps have been taken to ensure seamless movement of containers at the port. Talking to mediapersons here, he said exporters of Indore region can take benefit of the facilities at JN port. He was in city to address a knowledge session at Hotel Marriot.

“At JNPT, we benchmark our services against the best ports in the world and are constantly evolving to meet demands of global market. Indore is an important market for us, therefore connectivity from here is vital as it will help to boost market economy of Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

He further said EXIM community in the city can now take advantage of port’s facilities to trade across the world. “This will definitely open up an opportunity for enhancing cargo generation between Indore and JNPT,” Sethi added.

The city is connected with JNPT through rail, CONCOR Container Corporation of India (P) Ltd. It connects traffic of ICDs of Pithampur and Ratlam to JN port. Distribution Logistics Infra Pvt Ltd connects traffic of ICD Dhannad to JN port.