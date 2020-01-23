Indore: 50 Muslims resign from BJP over CAA, NCR

Indore: Over 50 Muslim activists and office bearers of Bhartiya Janata Party gave mass resignation from the party as a protest against CAA and NRC on Thursday morning. The activists alleged that BJP doesn’t remain everyone’s party.
Addressing media, the BJP activists alleged that BJP is continuously raising issues that are dividing the Hindu and Muslim, as a result of which burning issues related to the common people could not be discussed.
“Major issues of the country are economy and unemployment. We want the end of Hindu-Muslim issues in the country. CAA and NRC are unnecessary issues raised by the party,” activists said.
Those gave their resignations include activists of BJP in Mhow, Dewas, Khargone. Rajik Farshiwala, Shabana Raees Khan, Taslim Khan, Saeeda Khan, Aarif Sheikh, Rehan Choudhary and others have their resignations.
