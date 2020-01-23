Indore: Create mirror server of GSTN in every State, suggests Ahilya Chamber

Indore: The Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI) suggested to Vijendra Singh Rathore, Commercial Tax Minister of the State, that a mirror server of GSTN should be created in the State. This server will help in protecting GSTN server from crashing on the last days of filing of returns.
The delegation of Ahilya Chamber met Rathore here in the city on Thursday evening and handed over a memorandum in this regard. On behalf of the Chamber, general secretary Sushil Sureka suggested that similar to Madhya Pradesh, the Centre too should have a separate ministry to handle GST.
This suggestion was highly appreciated by the minister and he assured that he would definitely approach the Central Government and get it implemented.
In order to get rid of the troubles on the portal particularly during the last few days of filing the returns, it was suggested by the Chamber that a mirror server should be created in every state in which the returns of that particular state are uploaded. All this data would be loaded on the GST portal at night. The Chamber suggested that just as the Central Government implemented the amnesty scheme (Sabka Vikas) for the cases of Service Tax and Excise, in the same way, if the amnesty scheme was brought in VAT, the trade industry would also get relief and the government would also get immediate revenue.
The delegation included Ramesh Khandelwal, Rasnidhi Gupta, Ishaq Chaudhary, Narendra Bafna, Shekhar Khanna, Nitesh Gupta etc.
