Indore: Post CGST search ops, Mittal Corp pays Rs 1.10cr against dues

Indore: Following the search action launched Central Goods and Service Tax Department against Mittal Corp Limited on Tuesday, the company initially made payment of due tax Rs 1.10 cr. by the evening from estimated tax liability Rs 15 to 20 crore.

Preventive Wing of The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Commissionerate Indore launched search action at 3 locations of the prominent steel products manufacture of Pithampur Mittal Corp Limited including 2 in Pithampur and 2 in the city simultaneously on Tuesday morning. It was continued till late night. The action is being carried out under on the instruction of Commissioner Nirav Kumar Mallick and supervision of Joint Commission Virendra Kumar Jain and Deputy Commissioner Deepak Jain. Official sources informed that the company became the defaulter of the Department following stopping filing the returns from last 6 months. Thus, the tax liability on the company increased to estimated Rs 15 to 20 crore. For the levy of the tax amount the search action was conducted against Mittal Corp on Tuesday.

‘The company has made payment of partial tax amount in cash Rs 1.10 crore on the spot. Since the action is continued the rest tax amount about would be realized in cash and from credit. The department will also realize the penalty on from the company’, sources claimed.