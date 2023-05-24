Indore : Introducing and discontinuing Rs2K notes

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at the Union government for its decision to demonetize the Rs 2,000 currency note and questioned why the government had brought it in circulation in the first place.

He also targeted the government’s announcement of legalizing illegal colonies and said that various announcements were made by the government but nothing comes to reality.

He had come to the city to participate in a religious programme at Rambagh on Tuesday evening.