Madhya Pradesh: Trader’s son approaches police after being intimidated of murder in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A trader’s son in Bhind was intimidated over the phone by an unidentified person of murder, the police said on Monday.

The police added that the accused had identified himself as the sharp-shooter of the Vishnoi gang based in Punjab.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Vijay Bhadoria told the media that the complainant, Rahul Jain is the son of a trader named Subhash Chandra Jain, who deals in cement and other construction materials. On May 15, 2023, Rahul received a call from an unknown number, in which the person present on the other side of the phone identified himself as the sharp-shooter of the vishnoi gang. He also told Rahul that he had received a supari of Rs 20 lakh to kill him, and will do the same within two days.

He added that it is the style of his gang to inform the person on their hit list of him/her to be hacked to death soon. Rahul became terrified and approached the cops, who have launched a probe into the matter.

Preliminary probe into the case revealed that the number has been purchased from Tamil Nadu state, the police said. Meanwhile, Rahul has migrated to his kin’s place in another Indian state for a few days. The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused and have begun hunting for him, CSP Bhadoria said.

