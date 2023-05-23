Madhya Pradesh: Household items gutted in fire caused by faulty AC in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Household and catering items were gutted in a fire, caused by a faulty AC in a room at Anu Nagar Colony in Badnawar on Monday morning. The fire was controlled by a team of municipality firefighters. Initially, neighbours also tried to extinguish the flames. The room belongs to hotelier Dilip Modi. Ward councillor representative Chetan Sharma said that if the incident had happened at night, one would have faced a massive loss.

The fire was brought under control after it was detected on time, Sharma said. The extent of damage caused by the fire is not yet clear. There was a stir in the colony as soon as the fire was detected.

Family expresses gratitude towards CM

Dhar: A family expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during Ladli Behna Mahasammelan, organised in Gandhwani, Dhar on Sunday. Family head Kamlesh Chouhan and members thanked CM Chouhan for providing financial assistance for treatment of his son Prashant for liver transplant.

On the occasion, former minister Ranjana Baghel and other public representatives also thanked CM Chouhan for the help provided for the treatment of the child. Notably, Baghel had urged CM to help the family with Prashant's treatment.

