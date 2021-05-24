Indore: In a first, 70-yr-old given 2-DG, responds well

Indore: In a first in city and probably in state, a 70-year-old woman was given the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in a private hospital in city on Sunday.

Moreover, the duty doctors and family members of the woman claimed that the patient got instant relief and her oxygen level shot up to normal in just one hour after she was administered the drug.

The 70-year-old Santosh Goyal, resident of Anand Nagar was admitted to a private hospital about one-and-a-half months ago. Earlier, she had tested Covid positive but she recovered from the disease and was discharged.