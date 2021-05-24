Indore: Now, Post-Covid Centre coming up on RSSB premises

Indore: After the Covid Care Centre, the district administration is now setting up Post-Covid Centre which may come into operation from Tuesday evening at Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Khandwa Road.
Initially, a 100-bed centre is being set up for patients recovered from Covid-19 but facing symptoms of black fungus, blood clotting etc would be screened and if need be referred to hospital.
“All the mandatory screening and treatment facilities will be available at the centre,” district incharge minister Tulsiram Silawat told reporters.
“The patient will be screened and treated for free at the centre,” he added.
The need for setting up the centre arisen due to increasing number of black fungus cases in the city.
Currently, Covid Care Centre is operational at RSSB.
Silavat said that at present 400 patients are undergoing treatment at Covid Care Centre whereas more than 2500 patients recovered and discharged.
MP Shankar Lalwani said they have planned to Covid Care Centre for children also at RSSB.
“Initially, 200 beds will be made available at Covid Care Centre meant for children getting infected with Covid-19. Later, the centre will be upgraded to 300 bed facility,” he said.
The MP said that a team of specialist doctors and nursing staff will be present at both the centres.
330 patients of black fungus in city
Silavat said that there are currently 330 patients of black fungus in the city. “They are being treated in 17 different hospitals. Necessary injections of black fungus will be delivered directly to hospitals for their treatment,” he said. Maximum number of black fungus cases is at MY Hospital. As per information, more than 200 patients infected with black fungus are undergoing treatment at MY Hospital.
