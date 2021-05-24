Indore: Now, Post-Covid Centre coming up on RSSB premises

Indore: After the Covid Care Centre, the district administration is now setting up Post-Covid Centre which may come into operation from Tuesday evening at Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Khandwa Road.

Initially, a 100-bed centre is being set up for patients recovered from Covid-19 but facing symptoms of black fungus, blood clotting etc would be screened and if need be referred to hospital.

“All the mandatory screening and treatment facilities will be available at the centre,” district incharge minister Tulsiram Silawat told reporters.

“The patient will be screened and treated for free at the centre,” he added.

The need for setting up the centre arisen due to increasing number of black fungus cases in the city.