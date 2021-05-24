Bhopal: Officers and staff of public relations department on strike as collector removes Khandwa officer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a curious development, officers and employees of the Madhya Pradesh government's Public Relations Department went on an indefinite strike on Monday demanding suspension of Khandwa district collector who they alleged has "arbitrarily" removed the PRO of the district without having powers to do so.

The sudden development affected the dissemination of official news, sources claimed.

The dispute started after Khandwa collector Anay Dwivedi relieved the district's public relation officer (PRO) Brajendra Sharma of duties on May 22 following alleged complaints that he was not working properly. Later, Indore's divisional commissioner suspended Sharma on Sunday, relieved him of his duty, and attached him to the Department of Public Relations, Bhopal.

“We strongly oppose the decision of the Khandwa collector to relieve Sharma from his post as he is not empowered to do so. The collector acted arbitrarily in the matter by encroaching on the powers of the Chief Minister,” Madhya Pradesh Jansampark Adhikari Sangh president Arun Rathore said in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who heads the department.