Khandwa: Collector’s move to transfer public relations officer sparks protest, officials condemn “high-handedness”

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Covid-19 crisis where image management has been a big crisis, a district collector in Madhya Pradesh transferred district public relations officer to contain the ‘image management crisis’.

The collector’s decision has been termed as undue usurpation of powers delegated to him as the district magistrate.

The incident took place in Khandwa district where collector Anay Dwivedi relieved his District Public Relations officer Brijendra Sharma on his own. The order in this regard was issued on Saturday, which stated that Sharma is being relieved from his duty with immediate effect. Soon after issuing order, Sharma was also instructed to surrender his official vehicle.

As per department officials, the right to relieve or transfer public relations officer remains with the state government. Interestingly, the department portfolio rests with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.