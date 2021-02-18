Madhya Pradesh: Staff of public relation department among 460 vaccinated in Khandwa

KHANDWA: A total of 460 people got vaccinated in the second phase of the vaccination drive including the employees of the Public Relations department on Wednesday.
Vaccination of health workers and front line employees is being done in the second phase of the vaccination drive in various health centers of the district.
In this phase, 8,524 health workers and front line employees have been vaccinated so far. Chief medical officer Dr D S Chauhan informed that about 4,896 health department officials and Anganwadi workers were vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination.
In the second phase, employees of municipal body, gram panchayat, revenue department, police, and public relations department will be vaccinated. The vaccination will continue on Feb 18 and 19 as well.