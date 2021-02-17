Madhya Pradesh: Grasim Industries wins Golden Peacock Global Award for sustainability 2020

Nagda: Birla Cellulose, part of Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has been named as the winner of the prestigious Golden Peacock Global Award for Sustainability 2020, in the Textile and Apparel sector, for its global leadership, achievements, and continuous improvements in sustainability in the global textile industry.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in 1991, are recognised worldwide as the hallmark of Corporate Excellence. It celebrates the achievements and performance of well-performing organisations annually.

The credibility of these awards lies in the transparency, depth, and impartiality of the assessment process and helps companies accelerate their performance levels and beat the competition.

Justice MN Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and former chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India, and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms, was the chairman of the Golden Peacock Awards Jury.

The award applications are assessed at three levels by independent assessors and finally by a grand jury.

On the occasion, Dilip Gaur – managing director, Grasim Industries and Business Director, Birla Cellulose, Aditya Birla Group said, “The Golden Peacock Global Award for sustainability is a testament to our vision of leadership in building sustainable businesses capable of consistently delivering best-in-class environmental performance, underpinned by responsible stewardship philosophy.”