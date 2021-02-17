Sidhi Bus Tragedy in MP: Braveheart Shivrani save two passengers who were drowning in the canal

BHOPAL: Braveheart 18-year-old Shivrani Lonia saved two people from drowning after bus plunged into the canal. “I failed to save a baby as she was swept away in swift current,” she said.

Shivrani was sitting outside her house in Sharda Patna village around 7:30am when she saw the bus plunging into the canal. She immediately raised an alarm and rushed to the spot. Other villagers followed suit. A few of them called the police while others tried to save passengers. Shivrani too immediately jumped into the canal and saved a girl. She once again went into the canal and managed to save an old man. However, she failed to catch hold of the baby who was swept in the current. Local MP Riti Pathak, who reached the spot, appreciated her act.

The death toll in bus accident rose to 51, one body was fished out from within limits of the Sidhi district while two bodies were swept way in the canal current and reached Rewa district. The police have recovered the bodies on Wednesday morning.

The Sidhi police arrested the driver of the ill fated bus on Tuesday evening. The IG Rewa range Umesh Joga and DIG started operations covering 10 kilometres of canal area from early hours of Wednesday.