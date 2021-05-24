Bhopal: Restricted relaxations allowed in corona curfew in 5 districts of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the COVID-19 positivity rate coming down to less than five per cent in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, the state government has allowed "restricted relaxations" in the corona curfew in those districts from Monday, a senior official said.

On the basis of the experience in these districts - Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Bhind, a strategy for implementing a graded unlocking process will be considered from June 1 onwards, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

"The restricted relaxations have been allowed as the coronavirus positivity rate in these districts is less than five per cent. The relaxations are applicable from May 24-31," he said.

All government offices in these five districts will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent strength of officers and 25 per cent strength of other employees. Government registration offices related to property will also be opened, Rajora said.