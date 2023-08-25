Indore: In A First, 57-Year-Old Man Takes Admission To MBA Course At DAVV

Kannan C |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, a 57-year-old man from Tamil Nadu had taken admission in a postgraduate course offered by School of Economics, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

“Kannan C, who hails from Rameshwaram, was admitted to MBA (International Business) course on Thursday. He happens to be the first person in his late 50s who has taken admission in a regular degree course at DAVV,” said university media coordinator Dr Chandan Gupta.

Kannan, who is a civil engineer by profession, said that he aspires to start his own business and take it to a global level so he took admission to MBA (IB). “There is only one university in Tamil Nadu which offers MBA (IB) course.

I could not get admission to that university. However, I am lucky to secure a seat in DAVV,” he said. Kannan had taken common university entrance test (CUET), a gateway to management courses offered by DAVV. In the CUET counselling, he got a seat in MBA (IB) on Thursday.

“I will apply for accommodation in DAVV boarding facility and attend classes regularly,” he said. About one and a half months ago, a man in his 80s reached DAVV seeking to know if he was eligible for admission to an LLB course.

About 5 years ago, there was an age bar for admission to institutions of higher studies in DAVV. The maximum age limit for PG was 28 years. However, the upper age limit bar is no longer in place.

MBA (HR) back in demand

The MBA (Human Resource) course, which had lost its sheen, is once again in high demand, at least in DAVV, after a gap of a decade. All seats in this course were filled in the first counselling for PG courses, something which happened after a gap of 10 years.

On the second day of the counselling, all seats in MBA (HR) were filled. MBA (HR) emerged as the third most sought-after branch at DAVV after MBA (Financial Administration) and MBA (Marketing Management). It even piped MBA (e-Commerce) courses.

Meanwhile, all general seats in PG courses were filled in the first round of counselling. Some quota seats are vacant for which a second round of counselling will be conducted, said Kanhaiya Ahuja, CUET coordinator at DAVV.

