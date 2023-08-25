Indore: Four Held For Robbing Two Traders At Gunpoint | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the crime branch and Juni Indore police arrested four persons including two from Dhar in connection with robbing two traders in the Juni Indore area late on Wednesday.

One of the accused informed the police that his father had borrowed a loan for his sister’s marriage and they were unable to repay the loan so they committed robbery at gunpoint.

ACP (Juni Indore) Devendra Dhurve said that Shabin Makwana his brother Ankit Makwana, friends Sonu Rathore and Shiv Chouhan were arrested for robbing a trader in Sadhuwaswani Nagar area and Paan Masala trader in Neha Apartment under Juni Indore police station jurisdiction.

A country-made pistol and two airguns used in the crime were recovered from them. The accused allegedly confessed to their crime and informed the police that Shanbin and Ankit’s father had borrowed a loan of Rs 7 lakh for the marriage of their sister a few years ago but their father was unable to repay the loan so they planned the robbery with the help of two accomplices and committed the crime.

Police claimed that Ankit used to run a paan shop and he used to buy paan masala from the trader in Neha Apartment. The accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for three days. Police believe that the accused would reveal more such incidents.